Transgender Body Recovered
Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2024 | 02:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) A body of a transgender was recovered here at Jhal Chakiaan near the canal on Saturday.
Police said that the transgender had been killed after being physically tortured by unidentified accused.
Police started an investigation.
