Open Menu

Transgender Candidate Ambitious About Proving Community’s Ability To Contribute For Societal Welfare

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Transgender candidate ambitious about proving community’s ability to contribute for societal welfare

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) The lone transgender candidate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vying from PK:81 constituency of Peshawar, Sobia Khan has expressed ambition of challenging the stereotypes about her community's abilities to contribute for societal welfare.

“I jumped into the electoral arena to dissipate the general conception developed about capabilities of the trans community and will prove the potential of transgender of being fully capable of performing in development of the country, if given opportunity and resources,” says Sobia Khan.

Talking with newsmen during her visit to the Peshawar Press Club to congratulate the newly elected cabinet, Sobia Khan stressed upon political leadership of the country to give due representation to the transgender community in their parties.

The politicians have to realize the reality of the trans community as a segment of society and should take measures to bring them into the mainstream by giving representation in elections, she explained.

Political parties should accept us (transgender) and extend support by giving representation in the upcoming general elections slated for February 8, 2024, Sobia reiterated.

Sobia aspires to champion the rights of transgender, women and children if given a chance by people of PK:81 constituency.

I will concentrate on skill building of women and transgender to make them able to stand on their feet and come out of the trap of deprivation and poverty, she vowed.

Sobia also demanded of the Election Commission of Pakistan give representation to transgender in assemblies by reserving separate seats for them.

In this regard, she continued, she has also filed a writ petition at Peshawar High Court (PHC), seeking equal representation for her community in pattern with quota given to women and minorities.

She said political parties are not giving them any consideration for representation in assembly through election on reserved seats and the election commission is required to play its role in ensuring participation of trans community in assemblies.

The problems being faced by transgender cannot be understood by any other except members of their community who if given representation in assemblies will take measures for their betterment, Sobia argued.

To a question, Sobia shared she has started a campaign in her constituency and going door to door to convince voters.

Sobia said people expressed astonishment over her candidacy because it is the first time in her constituency a transgender is contesting elections.

She claimed support of people including elders and youngsters in her constituency and expressed the hope of winning the elections.

Electioneering has also provided an opportunity to meet and interact with people in my neighbourhood who mostly avoided conversation with her for being transgender.

Sobia Khan said her decision to participate in electoral politics will attract the attention of people and politicians to the existence of transgender community as an integral part of society whose rights also deserve attention and resolution.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Resolution Peshawar Peshawar High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan Visit February Women From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Level-playing field: SC issues notices to IGP, CS ..

Level-playing field: SC issues notices to IGP, CS and others on PTI’s plea

15 minutes ago
 Aamir Jamal's terrific counterpunch lifts Pakistan ..

Aamir Jamal's terrific counterpunch lifts Pakistan to 313

27 minutes ago
 PakvAus Test series: Wasim, Waqar surprise over de ..

PakvAus Test series: Wasim, Waqar surprise over decision to rest Shaheen

1 hour ago
 Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted to hospital after h ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted to hospital after health deterioration in jail

2 hours ago
 Armed forces fully prepared to thwart any aggressi ..

Armed forces fully prepared to thwart any aggression: COAS

3 hours ago
 Rizwan, Jamal star as Pakistan sets total of 313 i ..

Rizwan, Jamal star as Pakistan sets total of 313 in Sydney Test opener

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2024

7 hours ago
 President grieved over demise of ex-finance minist ..

President grieved over demise of ex-finance minister Sartaj Aziz

16 hours ago
 FM Jilani remembers late Sartaj Aziz for his intel ..

FM Jilani remembers late Sartaj Aziz for his intellectual prowess, selfless serv ..

16 hours ago
 No chance of election delay, says Solangi

No chance of election delay, says Solangi

16 hours ago
 IFA's strict vigilance ensures quality food for ca ..

IFA's strict vigilance ensures quality food for capital residents

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan