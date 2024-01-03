Transgender candidate ambitious about proving community’s ability to contribute for societal welfare

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) The lone transgender candidate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vying from PK:81 constituency of Peshawar, Sobia Khan has expressed ambition of challenging the stereotypes about her community's abilities to contribute for societal welfare.

“I jumped into the electoral arena to dissipate the general conception developed about capabilities of the trans community and will prove the potential of transgender of being fully capable of performing in development of the country, if given opportunity and resources,” says Sobia Khan.

Talking with newsmen during her visit to the Peshawar Press Club to congratulate the newly elected cabinet, Sobia Khan stressed upon political leadership of the country to give due representation to the transgender community in their parties.

The politicians have to realize the reality of the trans community as a segment of society and should take measures to bring them into the mainstream by giving representation in elections, she explained.

Political parties should accept us (transgender) and extend support by giving representation in the upcoming general elections slated for February 8, 2024, Sobia reiterated.

Sobia aspires to champion the rights of transgender, women and children if given a chance by people of PK:81 constituency.

I will concentrate on skill building of women and transgender to make them able to stand on their feet and come out of the trap of deprivation and poverty, she vowed.

Sobia also demanded of the Election Commission of Pakistan give representation to transgender in assemblies by reserving separate seats for them.

In this regard, she continued, she has also filed a writ petition at Peshawar High Court (PHC), seeking equal representation for her community in pattern with quota given to women and minorities.

She said political parties are not giving them any consideration for representation in assembly through election on reserved seats and the election commission is required to play its role in ensuring participation of trans community in assemblies.

The problems being faced by transgender cannot be understood by any other except members of their community who if given representation in assemblies will take measures for their betterment, Sobia argued.

To a question, Sobia shared she has started a campaign in her constituency and going door to door to convince voters.

Sobia said people expressed astonishment over her candidacy because it is the first time in her constituency a transgender is contesting elections.

She claimed support of people including elders and youngsters in her constituency and expressed the hope of winning the elections.

Electioneering has also provided an opportunity to meet and interact with people in my neighbourhood who mostly avoided conversation with her for being transgender.

Sobia Khan said her decision to participate in electoral politics will attract the attention of people and politicians to the existence of transgender community as an integral part of society whose rights also deserve attention and resolution.