UrduPoint.com

Transgender Citizens Complaint Management System Receives 6 Complaints

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Transgender Citizens Complaint Management System receives 6 complaints

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :The Prime Minister's Strategic Reforms Unit in collaboration with Ministry of Human Rights 'Transgender Citizens Complaint Management System' has so far received 6 complaints during the last two weeks.

According to details, Director helpline 1099 Muhammad Kashif Kamal said that the purpose of the Portal to facilitate transgender citizens to contain incidents of harassment, violence and other issues through swift reporting of crimes on helpline 1099.

He said that initiative would ensure the safety and security of the transgenders and strict action against law violators.

The establishment of helpline 1099 was not only encourage transgenders but also increase their self-confidence to fight back all odds and negative factions of the society causing problems for the transgenders.

Related Topics

Prime Minister All

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Masood, Ali replace Babar, Riz ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Masood, Ali replace Babar, Rizwan in warm up match against E ..

15 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs launches 7th edition of Customs Lead ..

Dubai Customs launches 7th edition of Customs Leadership Program

2 hours ago
 What State Bank says about banknote of Rs75?

What State Bank says about banknote of Rs75?

2 hours ago
 Air University concludes Career Counseling Week 20 ..

Air University concludes Career Counseling Week 2022

2 hours ago
 Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interi ..

Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interim bail

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 04 Ireland Vs. Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 04 Ireland Vs. Zimbabwe

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.