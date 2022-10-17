Transgender Citizens Complaint Management System receives 6 complaints

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :The Prime Minister's Strategic Reforms Unit in collaboration with Ministry of Human Rights 'Transgender Citizens Complaint Management System' has so far received 6 complaints during the last two weeks.

According to details, Director helpline 1099 Muhammad Kashif Kamal said that the purpose of the Portal to facilitate transgender citizens to contain incidents of harassment, violence and other issues through swift reporting of crimes on helpline 1099.

He said that initiative would ensure the safety and security of the transgenders and strict action against law violators.

The establishment of helpline 1099 was not only encourage transgenders but also increase their self-confidence to fight back all odds and negative factions of the society causing problems for the transgenders.