Transgender Community Celebrates Independence Day To Convey Message Of Solidarity, Patriotism

Sumaira FH Published August 13, 2025 | 01:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) In a heartwarming display of patriotism and unity, the transgender community of Peshawar organized a special event to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day.

The event, organized by Manzil Foundation, began with the national anthem, followed by national songs, musical programs and other entertainment activities.

Through speeches, cultural performances, and the hoisting of the Pakistani flag, the community conveyed a powerful message that transgender Pakistanis are proud citizens who stand united for the country’s progress and harmony.

“The gathering is more than just a celebration, it aims to display bold stance of solidarity, resilience, and love of transgender community for the nation,” observed Madam Arzoo, Executive Director Manzil Foundation.

Speaking on the occasion, Arzoo Khan said such events not only bring happiness and confidence to our community but also prove that we are also equal partners in the development and prosperity of this country.

“The transgender community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is socially isolated and deprived. Our aim is to include them in national celebrations like Independence Day and in society, because the transgender community can play an important role for Pakistan,” observed Nabil Rehman, Project Coordinator, Manzil Foundation.

Transgender activist, Subia Khan, while expressing her views, said we are equal citizens of this Pakistan, and we want to include our community in every joy and event of the country.

At the end of the event, a cake was cut and the participants celebrated a happy and memorable day.

