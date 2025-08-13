- Home
- Pakistan
- Transgender community celebrates Independence day to convey message of solidarity, patriotism
Transgender Community Celebrates Independence Day To Convey Message Of Solidarity, Patriotism
Sumaira FH Published August 13, 2025 | 01:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) In a heartwarming display of patriotism and unity, the transgender community of Peshawar organized a special event to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day.
The event, organized by Manzil Foundation, began with the national anthem, followed by national songs, musical programs and other entertainment activities.
Through speeches, cultural performances, and the hoisting of the Pakistani flag, the community conveyed a powerful message that transgender Pakistanis are proud citizens who stand united for the country’s progress and harmony.
“The gathering is more than just a celebration, it aims to display bold stance of solidarity, resilience, and love of transgender community for the nation,” observed Madam Arzoo, Executive Director Manzil Foundation.
Speaking on the occasion, Arzoo Khan said such events not only bring happiness and confidence to our community but also prove that we are also equal partners in the development and prosperity of this country.
“The transgender community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is socially isolated and deprived. Our aim is to include them in national celebrations like Independence Day and in society, because the transgender community can play an important role for Pakistan,” observed Nabil Rehman, Project Coordinator, Manzil Foundation.
Transgender activist, Subia Khan, while expressing her views, said we are equal citizens of this Pakistan, and we want to include our community in every joy and event of the country.
At the end of the event, a cake was cut and the participants celebrated a happy and memorable day.
Recent Stories
Naseem Shah Continues His Partnership with TECNO for its Upcoming Spark 40 Serie ..
Korea's ICT exports surge 14.5% in July
Vivo Unveils the X Fold5 in Pakistan – So Light, So Strong
Europe's 'Ariane 6' rocket launches into space
AD Ports Group posts AED4.83 billion in revenue for Q2 2025
Japan's wholesale inflation slows for 4th month in July
Abu Dhabi completes over 1,000 organ transplants through 'Hayat' programme
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2025
Perplexity AI offers $34.5 billion to acquire Chrome browser
US, Russia reaffirm commitment to ensure success of Alaska summit
Iraq, Syria discuss revival of Banias pipeline for oil exports
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Transgender community celebrates Independence day to convey message of solidarity, patriotism3 minutes ago
-
DC launches tree plantation campaign13 minutes ago
-
Strict action being taking against illegal occupants of govt housing units: NA told13 minutes ago
-
Suspect arrested in Mansehra for gunpoint mobile phone snatchings13 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker mourns passing of Atif Aslam’s father23 minutes ago
-
PDMA issues GLOF alert for KP23 minutes ago
-
DC launches tree plantation campaign, distributes saplings among students53 minutes ago
-
AJK PM pays tribute to security forces for successful operations against terrorists in Balochistan53 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 476,600 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
U.S, Pakistan reaffirm counterterrorism cooperation in Islamabad Dialogue1 hour ago
-
National Assembly session commences under Speaker Ayaz Sadiq’s chairmanship1 hour ago
-
Health advisor takes notice of high dengue cases in Charsadda1 hour ago