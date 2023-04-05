Transgender community center established

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :A transgender community center has been established at Regional Secretariat of Federal Ombudsman Faisalabad to facilitate the transgender community.

Talking to the media here on Wednesday, Advisor Incharge Regional Secretariat Syed Ghazanfar Mehdi said that federal ombudsman was taking all steps to provide speedy justice to all segments of the society.

In this connection, on request of transgender community, a separate center was set up at regional secretariat within one month so that this community could get their problem resolved without any hardship and difficulty.

He said that a transgender person Neena Chaudhary was appointed a focal person on transgender center so that every person of this community could easily contact the focal person without any hesitation.

Advisor Federal Ombudsman Shahid Hussain Jilani, Assistant Registrar Regional Secretariat Yasir Shabbir Malik, transgender people, including Abdur Rehman Billi, Anjum Shehzad, Medona, Ramish, Cumcum, Saima, Bobi, Roshni, Nitasha and others were also present.