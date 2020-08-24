Transgender Community demanded strict action against killing of transgender woman

Transgender Community on Monday demanded of quarters concerned to take strict action against killing of transgender woman namely Gurriya

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Transgender Community on Monday demanded of quarters concerned to take strict action against killing of transgender woman namely Gurriya.

Nayyab Ali Transgender's rights activist has condemned this murder in the G/ 11 area said that it is the duty of the state to provide full protection to the all citizens of Pakistan.

She said this incident and countless others like it serves as a reminder of the high cost of being "visible" in a transphoic society.

She said that in past there were so many cases like that were reported but no action was taken.

She said that though government is trying to provide their basic rights but it is also duty of the society to be fair to transgenders as they treat them as marginalized creatures.

She demanded to authority concerned to take strict action against culprits so that in future they can be protected.