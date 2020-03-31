UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Transgender Community Demands Authority Concerned To Help In Their Fight Against Covid-19

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 10:20 AM

Transgender community demands authority concerned to help in their fight against Covid-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :The transgender community has started an awareness campaign called "CoronaLetUsLive" with the help of different organizations,  said Transgender's rights activist Nayab Ali here on Thursday.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, she said their community is raising awareness regardless of the fear of COVID-19.

She said, "We have provided 75 food packages, masks etc to our needy transgender persons recently.

She urged that their community needs support in current pandemic situation so the government should also focus to take care of transgender community.

She added that around 35000 transgenders including 500 transgender people in Islamabad and around 3000 in Rawalpindi, all of them belong to vulnerable sector of society thus needed awareness and support with regard to their fight against Covid-19  in such critical hours, she added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Rawalpindi Government

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 31, 2020 in Pakistan

8 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

58 minutes ago

41 new COVID-19 cases, three recoveries in UAE, di ..

8 hours ago

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi denies rumoured fig ..

8 hours ago

Dubai establishes disease control centre

8 hours ago

Zelenskyy Urges Parliament to Pass Bills Needed fo ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.