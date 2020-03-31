Transgender community demands authority concerned to help in their fight against Covid-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :The transgender community has started an awareness campaign called "CoronaLetUsLive" with the help of different organizations, said Transgender's rights activist Nayab Ali here on Thursday.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, she said their community is raising awareness regardless of the fear of COVID-19.

She said, "We have provided 75 food packages, masks etc to our needy transgender persons recently.

She urged that their community needs support in current pandemic situation so the government should also focus to take care of transgender community.

She added that around 35000 transgenders including 500 transgender people in Islamabad and around 3000 in Rawalpindi, all of them belong to vulnerable sector of society thus needed awareness and support with regard to their fight against Covid-19 in such critical hours, she added.