Open Menu

Transgender Community Demands Dedicated Seating Space In Public Transport Vehicles

Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Transgender community demands dedicated seating space in public transport vehicles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Transgender community has demanded dedicated seating space in public transport to provide them with a safe

environment during their travel.

Transgender Rights activist Nayyab Ali talking to APP said that dedicated seating space on public transport vehicles should be allocated for transgenders community, adding that transgender individuals often face challenges related to transportation due to a variety of social, economic, and systemic issues.

She claimed that many transgender people experience verbal abuse, harassment, or even physical violence when using public transport. This can make commuting a stressful and unsafe experience.

She said that many transportation hubs lack gender-neutral restrooms or spaces that accommodate non-binary or transgender individuals. This can create discomfort and anxiety, particularly for those who are transitioning.

Related Topics

Vehicles

Recent Stories

PM urges developed nations to assist developing co ..

PM urges developed nations to assist developing countries steer out of debt trap ..

8 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajecto ..

Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah

19 hours ago
 PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP ..

PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday

20 hours ago
 Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable deve ..

Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif

21 hours ago
U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate ..

U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit

22 hours ago
 Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Pa ..

Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..

22 hours ago
 realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first I ..

Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..

22 hours ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on res ..

Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case

1 day ago
 PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

1 day ago
 Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Ch ..

Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan