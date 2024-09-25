Transgender community demands dedicated seating space in public transport vehicles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Transgender community has demanded dedicated seating space in public transport to provide them with a safe

environment during their travel.

Transgender Rights activist Nayyab Ali talking to APP said that dedicated seating space on public transport vehicles should be allocated for transgenders community, adding that transgender individuals often face challenges related to transportation due to a variety of social, economic, and systemic issues.

She claimed that many transgender people experience verbal abuse, harassment, or even physical violence when using public transport. This can make commuting a stressful and unsafe experience.

She said that many transportation hubs lack gender-neutral restrooms or spaces that accommodate non-binary or transgender individuals. This can create discomfort and anxiety, particularly for those who are transitioning.