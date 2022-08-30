UrduPoint.com

Transgender Community Demands Health Insurance Policy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2022 | 08:57 PM

The transgender community has demanded specific health insurance policy to get the critical health facilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :The transgender community has demanded specific health insurance policy to get the critical health facilities.

Robi a transgender said that only those who hold official certification stating their trans identity will be able to access the scheme's benefits.

The Transgender Protection Rights act 2018 also gave the fundamental rights to trans people, and accorded to them the right to self-identify their own gender.

The implementation of the insurance scheme can be meaningful only when transgender persons are confident enough to avail its benefits.

