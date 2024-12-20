Transgender community hails inclusion in drug free Peshawar campaign for rehabilitation services

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The transgender community has hailed the offer of their inclusion in the ongoing Drug Free Peshawar Campaign for availing from the rehabilitation services.

In a press statement issued on Friday, President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter of Trans Action (Provincial Alliance of Transgender Community), Farzana Riaz termed the offer necessary and timely for providing an opportunity to drug addicted transgender for benefitting from the initiative.

The transgender community can benefit from the rehabilitation services by contacting district administration.

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare, Syed Qasim Ali Shah and Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud during a press briefing on Drug Free Peshawar Campaign agreed with the suggestion of making the initiative fully gender inclusive by providing rehabilitation services to the transgender community.

Apart of it, both Provincial Minister and Commissioner Peshawar also announced reservation of a separate gender specific section for transgender community in the upcoming phase of drug free campaign.

President Trans Action, Farzana Riaz said that she requested the concerned quarters for inclusion of transgenders' community in the third phase of the drug addiction-free Peshawar campaign. Like other segments of society, transgender community members are also getting drug addicted at a fast pace, Farzana warned.

Due to psychological stress, being disowned by family members, societal mistreatment, poverty and deprivation, the community members are inclined towards drug addiction, Farzana explained.

She also requested for ensuring the provision of necessary facilities to transgender during treatment while keeping in view the behavioural response of people with them.

She said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had recently announced the reservation of a separate room for the transgender community at every district headquarters hospital to encourage them to benefit from the government’s supported public health schemes.

Similarly, in rehabilitation services, the privacy of transgender should also be confirmed to ensure availing of the service with peace of mind, she went on to say.