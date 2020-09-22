ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Transgender Community on Tuesday hailed opening of the first ever driving training school in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) which would make their mobility easier.

The licences were handed over in a ceremony held at the (KP) Traffic Police Headquarters while respecting their self-assumed gender identity and existing identity cards.

Nayab Ali talking to APP here on Tuesday said that this was just the beginning of their battle for equal rights as they were considered as marganalized community.

She said that "Today is another victory for trans people and human rights in KPK".

She said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa traffic police has taken very good initiative for opening of the driving school.

She said the there would be special desk in every Police station for Trans people as well.

She said that she was grateful to the allies and supporters in the government and the civil society in backing their demands for equal rights.

She also requested from authority concerned to create driving schools in Federal capital as well.