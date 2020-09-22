UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Transgender Community Hails KP's Govt Initiative For First Driving Training School

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 10:50 AM

Transgender community hails KP's govt initiative for first driving training school

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Transgender Community on Tuesday hailed opening of the first ever driving training school in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) which would make their mobility easier.

The licences were handed over in a ceremony held at the (KP) Traffic Police Headquarters while respecting their self-assumed gender identity and existing identity cards.

Nayab Ali talking to APP here on Tuesday said that this was just the beginning of their battle for equal rights as they were considered as marganalized community.

She said that "Today is another victory for trans people and human rights in KPK".

She said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa traffic police has taken very good initiative for opening of the driving school.

She said the there would be special desk in every Police station for Trans people as well.

She said that she was grateful to the allies and supporters in the government and the civil society in backing their demands for equal rights.

She also requested from authority concerned to create driving schools in Federal capital as well.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Civil Society Traffic From Government

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 22, 2020 in Pakistan

37 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian President review bilat ..

10 hours ago

Ministry of Education, UK Quality Assurance Agency ..

11 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

13 hours ago

APP staffer deprived of mobiles, valuables in Quet ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.