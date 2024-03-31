Transgender Community Invited To Governor House For Ramazan Ration Distribution
Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2024 | 03:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Haji Ghulam invited transgender individuals at the Governor House on Sunday, where he distributed Ramazan ration packages to more than three hundred members of the community.
This initiative was held for the first time in history that transgenders have been invited to the Governor House, with Governor Haji Ghulam Ali and Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali personally handing out the essential food items.
Transgenders present at the event, including Arezo, Farzana, and Subia, expressed gratitude for the Governor's gesture and highlighted the importance of this support in meeting their needs.
Farzana commended the Governor and the Mayor for their unprecedented efforts in assisting the marginalized community.
Governor Haji Ghulam Ali highlighted the importance of government collaboration in addressing the challenges faced by transgender individuals, vowing to advocate for their rights and ensure their inclusion in decision-making processes.
