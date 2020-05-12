UrduPoint.com
Transgender Community Lauds Appointment Of Reem Sharif In Rawalpindi Police

Tue 12th May 2020 | 03:03 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Transgender community here Tuesday lauded the first ever appointment of transgender in Rawalpindi police.

Rawalpindi police made history by recruiting first transgender as police personnel.

Nayyab Ali, a transgenders' rights activist said that this was a commendable step toward empowering most marginalized segment of society. She said the transgenders always been neglected in past, but the PTI's government took an excellent step by appointing a transgender in police force.

She said that the appointment of Reem Sharif in Rawalpindi police gave their community a recognition and she hoped that Reem would serve the nation and community by joining the police force.

She said the Rawalpindi police going to establish a police centre for transgenders namely "Tahafuz" adjacent to Women Police Station Rawalpindi.� This centre will give them easy and respectful approach to police and hoped that this centre would ensure timely and quick police response on their reports, she said.

Nayyab Ali further said that this initiative would make transgender community more comfortable with police. Transgender community didn't report violence that they facing in the society. Now reporting of these cases would be easy for them.

She said that it's a great initiative of Rawalpindi police.

Reem Sharif said, "I am excited to join this noble profession and this will be a good omen for my community".

"This will provide me a chance to address some of the most pressing issues of my community, adding that I see joining police not as a career ladder but as a milestone in representing my community", she stated.

"My presence in police force will facilitate transgenders to comfortably approach me, ensure timely and quick police response to their reports and guide them with the right information," she said.

