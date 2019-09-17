UrduPoint.com
Transgender Community Seeks For Special Ward, Counter In Hospitals

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 01:20 PM

Transgender community seeks for special ward, counter in hospitals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Representatives of the transgender community Tuesday demanded special ward and counter in hospitals to avoid any discriminatory attitude when they get sick.

They were of the view that they were not properly looked after when they have emergency regarding their health issues.

Transgender Nayab Ali said, "We are facing stigma in our daily lives, though for last a few years our rights are still to be recognized." The serious issue which people of our community face are non-availability of special counters or wards, she said adding that the doctors are cooperative, but sometime transgenders have to face discriminatory attitude in hospitals.

Social Activist Maliha Ehsan said it was very unfortunate that their health issues were not being discussed by hospital or health ministry nor doctors were given training in this regard.

She urged the authorities concerned to create separate wards for them and give them equal access to health facilities like other members of the society.

She said that through the efforts of Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) they have inaugurated the separate ward for transgenders, but it does not cater the needs of large number of transgenders in twin cities.

She asked the authorities concerned to create more separate wards for them and give them equal access to health facilities in hospitals.

