Transgender Community Thanks Governor, CM, Mayor For Fulfilling Demands
Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2024 | 08:05 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) President of Transgender Community Farzana, Sobia Khan and Arzu, on Monday thanked Governor Haji Ghulam Ali and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur for listening to their voices.
In a joint statement, their demands and problems were raised by Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali were immediately implemented.
They said that we are grateful to Governor Haji Ghulam Ali and Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali who invited us yesterday for the first time in the 76-year history of the Governor House and gave our community not only the Ramadan package.
They said that earlier we were not even allowed to pass in front of the Governor House but Governor Haji Ghulam Ali has once again proved that he is a people's Governor who not only honored us but also encouraged.
The transgender officials also paid tribute to Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali that the whole community is rightly proud of the manner in which he fought the case of transgenders,
