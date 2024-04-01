Open Menu

Transgender Community Thanks Governor, CM, Mayor For Fulfilling Demands

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2024 | 08:05 PM

Transgender community thanks Governor, CM, Mayor for fulfilling demands

President of Transgender Community Farzana, Sobia Khan and Arzu, on Monday thanked Governor Haji Ghulam Ali and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur for listening to their voices

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) President of Transgender Community Farzana, Sobia Khan and Arzu, on Monday thanked Governor Haji Ghulam Ali and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur for listening to their voices.

In a joint statement, their demands and problems were raised by Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali were immediately implemented.

They said that we are grateful to Governor Haji Ghulam Ali and Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali who invited us yesterday for the first time in the 76-year history of the Governor House and gave our community not only the Ramadan package.

They said that earlier we were not even allowed to pass in front of the Governor House but Governor Haji Ghulam Ali has once again proved that he is a people's Governor who not only honored us but also encouraged.

The transgender officials also paid tribute to Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali that the whole community is rightly proud of the manner in which he fought the case of transgenders,

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali Ramadan

Recent Stories

IHC orders to release Fawad Chaudhry

IHC orders to release Fawad Chaudhry

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan envoy attends ceremony to honour victims ..

Pakistan envoy attends ceremony to honour victims of Moscow terror attack

12 minutes ago
 Eid preparations peak with commencement of last as ..

Eid preparations peak with commencement of last ashra of Ramzan

12 minutes ago
 Youm-e-Ali observed with religious fervour in Khai ..

Youm-e-Ali observed with religious fervour in Khairpur

12 minutes ago
 Baluchistan Board offers free online verification ..

Baluchistan Board offers free online verification of student records for IBCC at ..

12 minutes ago
 SEPA asks banks to combat air, noise pollution cau ..

SEPA asks banks to combat air, noise pollution caused by generators

11 minutes ago
India's ultra-rich are growing, a worrying sign of ..

India's ultra-rich are growing, a worrying sign of inequality: Global Times

11 minutes ago
 AC Usta Muhammad trying to provide facilities to p ..

AC Usta Muhammad trying to provide facilities to people in Ramadan

15 minutes ago
 More than 200 faithful sit for Aitkaf in Allah Wal ..

More than 200 faithful sit for Aitkaf in Allah Wali Masjid

15 minutes ago
 “Salam Sanitation” Day observed

“Salam Sanitation” Day observed

15 minutes ago
 Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq prese ..

Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq preserves ruling on adjournment mot ..

15 minutes ago
 23 traders fined Rs 37,500 during crackdown

23 traders fined Rs 37,500 during crackdown

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan