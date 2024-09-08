Transgender community welcomes initiative of launching first-ever transgender school

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Transgender community from different parts of the country have welcomed the government’s initiative of launching the first-ever transgender school in the Lodhran district which will provide educational facility to this neglected segment of society enabling them to create space for them in society.

The transgender community has received the fruit of their longstanding struggle for their identity and rights with provision of Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs), the right to contest in the election, first-ever special ward in the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and now a proper education facility.

These few initiatives by the government have boosted the morals of Transgender community who were earlier sources of fun for the people and compelled to just adopt a single profession of dancing and singing at weddings to meet their both ends.

A transgender and ex-candidate for the general election 2018, Nadeem Kashish said that despite many initiatives and legislative frameworks, the most maltreated community of transgender individuals are still at poles a part in society to get their fundamental rights of education.

She said, “First ever step of establishing a school for transgender by the government will create more opportunities for our community to come forward and play their due role in national development.”

She said that most of the transgender discontinue their education due to discriminatory behavior of the society so this step will further encourage them to prove their abilities.

She said, “Though it was a big challenge to set up a separate educational institution for transgender but the government has come up to the expectations of Transgender in and we are heading toward bringing improvement in our lives with provision of due rights”.

She said that there is a dire need of empowering transgender community by taking multiple initiatives in education and health sectors and also needed to create awareness among the masses to treat them well.

Another transgender, Alizeh said that the government's recent initiatives have brought a ray of hope for our community to chase our dreams without any social barriers. She said that it was the first time in history that their voice was heard on government level otherwise in their whole life they will continue to face biased attitudes from society.

She further said that education is the first step for human beings to get civilized and the government's effort for us is appreciable.

A social activist, Robina said, “sincere efforts of incumbent government for transgender are applauded by people in countrywide with an expectation to have further steps for their due rights. She said that having a respectable livelihood is the right of every person so this neglected segment also has right to live with dignity.

She suggested that like an education initiative, authorities concerned also pay heed to their reserve job quota in the public sector so that with education they would able to get prestigious jobs.

“We hope from the present government for more initiatives for the transgender community to bring them in the social fabric”, she said.