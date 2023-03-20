Transgender delegation visits Protection Center

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :A delegation of the transgender community visited the Transgender Protection Center here on Monday where the Victim Support Officer (VSO) Lehr Mirza briefed the visitors about the facilities provided by the Protection Center.

The members of the delegation questioned VSO about the rights and protection of the reporting center and the facilities provided at the service center.

Victim Support Officer said transgenders are deprived segments of the society who are facing problems at all levels to get their rights, so a separate center has been established for the protection of transgender rights, center is best facility which has now been started in other districts as well, she added.

The transgender community thanked and said that the establishment of protection centers across Punjab is a good example termed it a remarkable achievement.