Transgender Demand Protection From Harassment, Arrest Of Attackers

Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2023 | 07:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) The transgender community has demanded protection from harassment and the arrest of the killers of one of their colleagues, Ghazal, who was murdered a few days ago.

During a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club, members of the transgender community expressed their concern that crimes against them are increasing daily, yet no solid measures are being taken to ensure their protection and safety.

Representatives of the transgender community, along with trans rights activists, including office bearers of the Trans Action Association, Farzana Riaz, and Arzoo, spoke to the media. They highlighted that FIRs for crimes against transgenders have piled up to more than hundreds, but the arrest of culprits and their subsequent punishment is not being observed.

They pointed out that during last five years many transgenders have been targeted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The transgender community demanded that the Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should take notice of the situation and issue instructions for the arrest of Ghazal's killers, as well as action on the pending FIRs with the police.

Additionally, the community members observed 'Remembrance Day' on November 17 and staged a protest demonstration outside the Peshawar Press Club.

