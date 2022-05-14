Transgender Employment Program launched in capital

Khwaja Sira Quran School & Shelter Home and Transgender Rights Consultants Pakistan have jointly launched the "Transgender Employment Program" here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Khwaja Sira Quran school & Shelter Home and Transgender Rights Consultants Pakistan have jointly launched the "Transgender Employment Program" here on Friday.

Nayab Ali, a transgender rights activist, under this programme has set -up stalls in different main markaz of capital city.

He said transgender persons are earning money with dignity by selling toys, jewelery and daily necessities.

Formal applications were made to the Islamabad administration for facilitation of these stalls and the former District Administration already had issued approval in this regard.

Nayab Ali, head of the organizations that works for transgender persons and other Transgender persons, said that decent employment can only give transgender persons a respectable place in society.

The government should take steps to increase the economic status of transgender persons and also protect their fundamental rights.

The trans "Mukho", who's stall is stationed at the F-11 center, looks very satisfied. "When we begged, someone would give us a few rupees, while most people would push us away," she said. She said "since I started my own stall, society has started to look at me with respect".

The transgender who has set up a stall in F-6 is Lubna is also a disabled person but she thinks that begging is a not a right thing to do so they should stop begging and start earning a decent living. Instead of seeing Transgender persons begging on the streets of Islamabad, you will now see stalls set up at various Markaz, she added.