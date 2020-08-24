UrduPoint.com
Transgender Found Dead At Flat

Mon 24th August 2020

Transgender found dead at flat

A transgender person was found dead at his residential flat in sector G-11 here on Monday, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :A transgender person was found dead at his residential flat in sector G-11 here on Monday, a police spokesman said.

He said that residents of PHA flats informed the police about smell in their vicinity following which police opened flat no. 13.

Police found the body of transgender person residing there who was later identified as Ejaz alias Gurriya.

Police said that body seems to be 12 to 14 days old and has been shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital for postmortem.

After receiving the postmortem report, further legal action would be carried out. However, a police team headed by ASP Ramana Abdul Wahab is conducting investigation into the matter.

More Stories From Pakistan

