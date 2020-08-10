Transgender included in Ehsaas emergency programme: NA told

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan Monday informed the National Assembly that for the first time transgender community had been included in Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme.

Responding to a calling attention notice regarding violent attacks on transgender community across the country, he said, transgender had been made part of Ehsaas programme which was big development and Prime Minister Imran Khan had also constituted task force working for them and special quota had also been allocated for them.

Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights Lal Chan said that only three cases of violence against transgender in Federal capital had been registered during last three years.

He said that cases had been registered against the accused and were pending in the courts of law. He said that the government had also made a law; Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill 2018.

Transgender will have the right to vote in all national, provincial and local government elections and they will not be discriminated against in their pursuit of a public office.

The government will establish a safe house for transgender and provide them medical and educational facilities and psychological counselling.

He said that the total population of the transgender was about 10400 in the country. The government was also establishing protection centers which would be operational by the end of current year, he added.