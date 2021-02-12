Transgender injured in acid attack, accused arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :A person from transgender community suffered severe burns after an accused threw acid on him at Tibbi Mochi village of Sinawan in tahsil Kot Addu, police said on Friday.

A man namely Muzammil who happened to be a friend of transgender Sarfraz alias Chandni was involved in the attack, police said adding that he has been arrested after he had escaped from the crime scene.

The injured was rushed to THQ hospital Kot Addu, however, doctors avised he be shifted to Burn unit of Nishtar hospital Multan. He had suffered burns in his face with damage to eyes and hand.

Police said, they have registered FIR under relevant sections relating to offense involving acid and pledged to get him punished as per law.