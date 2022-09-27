Transgender killed at Swabi

SWABI, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) ::Unknown assailants on Tuesday shot dead a transgender within limits of Police Station Chota Lahor near Swabi Interchange.

According to police, attackers started firing on Zeeshan alias Wafa and his friends that were en route to Peshawar in a car.

When the car was about one kilometer from the interchange it came under firing of attackers.

Zeeshan alias Wafa killed on the spot while others remained unhurt. Reason behind the killing has not been ascertained.

Meanwhile body of transgender has been shifted to Bacha Khan Medical Complex for medico-legal formalities.