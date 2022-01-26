UrduPoint.com

Transgender Killed, Four Injured In Wedding Firing

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2022 | 02:29 PM

A transgender was killed and four others injured when firing incident took place between two groups during a wedding party in Garera Shahjehan area of Bannu district

Police said the incident occurred late night the other day wherein firing took place among two groups during a wedding ceremony.

As a result of indiscriminate firing, a transgender belonging to Charsadda district was killed while four others injured.

The enraged youth also fired at the police vehicle however the police personnel remain unhurt in the firing.

Police have arrested the suspects and recorded their statements for further investigation.

