Transgender Killed In Firing Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2023 | 07:37 PM

Transgender killed in firing incident

A transgender was killed in a firing incident by unknown assailants riding a motorcycle near Government College Chowk within the jurisdiction of Shaheed Gulfat Hussain police station on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) A transgender was killed in a firing incident by unknown assailants riding a motorcycle near Government College Chowk within the jurisdiction of Shaheed Gulfat Hussain police station on Monday.

Upon receiving the report, Superintendent Police Faqirabad Division Osama Amin Cheema and ASP Faqirabad Muhammad Aleem promptly responded, securing the crime scene and initiating an investigation. The victim's body, lacking any identification documents, has been taken into custody and transferred for post-mortem examination.

Police are actively working to identify the victim while collecting empty shells and other crucial pieces of evidence from the scene.

Additionally, efforts are underway to obtain CCTV footage that may provide insights into the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

