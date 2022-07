PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :A transgender Bashir alias Shehnaz was killed in Faqir Abad area over verbal dispute on Monday.

According to police sources, another transgender Durrani, a resident of Bazi Khel Badhber, killed Shehnaz at Orakzai plaza over verbal dispute.

The police collected the evidence and started investigation.