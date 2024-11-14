Transgender launches boutique business in bid of eking out living through honorable source

A transgender has launched boutique business in Peshawar to express will of the community for honorable sources of earning other than traditional way of performing dance in parties

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) A transgender has launched boutique business in Peshawar to express will of the community for honorable sources of earning other than traditional way of performing dance in parties.

Sheeba Hassan formally opened her boutique business on Thursday in the name of `Trans Collection’ at Gulbahar area.

President TransAction Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Farzana Riaz inaugurated the shop and expressed the hope that the initiative would encourage other community members to opt for different businesses and skilled based earning sources.

A number of transgender community members from different cities of KP arrived for participation at the inauguration ceremony.

Trans Collection offers best luxury clothes, formal wear, beautiful lehenga sets, and jeans for people of different age and choices.

The boutique also offers online shopping and buyers can also avail from home delivery services, informed Sheeba Hassan.

Talking to APP, Sheeba said she has invested around 1.

5 million rupees for starting and a large number of her community colleagues wanted to start business but were short of funding.

She urged government and non-governmental organizations to extend support to trans community in their bid of opting for honorable earning.

“Opening of Trans Collection has sent a message to whole society that transgender community has the will and they can do every work, if are provided any support both financial and moral from government and people,” comments Farzana.

She said in several districts ban has been imposed on dance performance and transgender community have to search for other sources of earning.

She was hopeful that Sheeba’s business will progress and serve as a source of inspiration for other community members to learn different skills and start businesses.

Later, prayers were also offered for the success of the boutique business of Sheeba Hassan.