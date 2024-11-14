- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Transgender launches boutique business in bid of eking out living through honorable source
Transgender Launches Boutique Business In Bid Of Eking Out Living Through Honorable Source
Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2024 | 09:44 PM
A transgender has launched boutique business in Peshawar to express will of the community for honorable sources of earning other than traditional way of performing dance in parties
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) A transgender has launched boutique business in Peshawar to express will of the community for honorable sources of earning other than traditional way of performing dance in parties.
Sheeba Hassan formally opened her boutique business on Thursday in the name of `Trans Collection’ at Gulbahar area.
President TransAction Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Farzana Riaz inaugurated the shop and expressed the hope that the initiative would encourage other community members to opt for different businesses and skilled based earning sources.
A number of transgender community members from different cities of KP arrived for participation at the inauguration ceremony.
Trans Collection offers best luxury clothes, formal wear, beautiful lehenga sets, and jeans for people of different age and choices.
The boutique also offers online shopping and buyers can also avail from home delivery services, informed Sheeba Hassan.
Talking to APP, Sheeba said she has invested around 1.
5 million rupees for starting and a large number of her community colleagues wanted to start business but were short of funding.
She urged government and non-governmental organizations to extend support to trans community in their bid of opting for honorable earning.
“Opening of Trans Collection has sent a message to whole society that transgender community has the will and they can do every work, if are provided any support both financial and moral from government and people,” comments Farzana.
She said in several districts ban has been imposed on dance performance and transgender community have to search for other sources of earning.
She was hopeful that Sheeba’s business will progress and serve as a source of inspiration for other community members to learn different skills and start businesses.
Later, prayers were also offered for the success of the boutique business of Sheeba Hassan.
Recent Stories
KP Govt launches key reforms at Central Jail Mardan: SACM Humayun
Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) delegation visits IESCO Headqu ..
Azam Nazir Tarar meets Governor Balochistan
Meezan Bank plays key role in promoting Islamic banking in Pakistan: FCCI Presid ..
Africa's policymakers, educators seek ways to end learning poverty on continent
Shaza Fatima meets ANT International President
NAB delegation briefed over digitization of land records
PAC of Sindh Assembly for framing a futuristic Master Plan for Karachi
As Trump returns, African exporters torn between hope and horror
Global experts push for int'l Climate Finance Strategies for Sustainable Develop ..
Charity group urges speedy response to cholera outbreak in South Sudan
Elections in IIOJK stands not substitute of Kashmiris birth right of self determ ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Govt launches key reforms at Central Jail Mardan: SACM Humayun11 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) delegation visits IESCO Headquarters11 minutes ago
-
Azam Nazir Tarar meets Governor Balochistan14 minutes ago
-
Shaza Fatima meets ANT International President14 minutes ago
-
NAB delegation briefed over digitization of land records14 minutes ago
-
PAC of Sindh Assembly for framing a futuristic Master Plan for Karachi12 minutes ago
-
Elections in IIOJK stands not substitute of Kashmiris birth right of self determination: JKCHR UK Ch ..18 minutes ago
-
Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) President Mian Bakhtawar Tanveer Shaikh urges govt to ..18 minutes ago
-
PAC expresses concerns on delays in completion of small dam projects42 minutes ago
-
PEF, PYIMS sign MoU to promote IT based education51 minutes ago
-
Chairman JCSC calls on Deputy PM, Defence Minister of Qatar42 minutes ago
-
All resources be utilized for foolproof security of Chinese, foreign nationals: IGP42 minutes ago