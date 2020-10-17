Transgender persons demand for providing justice, security

Transgender persons on Saturday demanded of the government to take measures for providing justice and ensuring their security

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Transgender persons on Saturday demanded of the government to take measures for providing justice and ensuring their security.

The transgender persons staged a protest at Hassanabdal press club and asked the police to take action against elements involved in torturing, harassment and extortion against them.

The protest was led by Nadra Khan, President Hazara Transgender Association and participated by member KPK provincial youth parliament and the members of transgender community.

The protesters said that they would fight for their rights .

Talking to media persons, Nadra Khan said that a five-member dance party led by famous dancer Gull Mashal was going back to Rawalpindi on early hours of October 12, when around 11 persons equipped with different weapons intercepted them outside a village in limit of Hassanabdal Police Station.

They tried to abduct all the dancers.

She said that when they resisted, the accused persons subject them to serve torture and later snatched cash worth Rs 0.4 million and jewelry items from them.

The president Hazara transgender association said 54 transgender persons had been killed and other 599 were subjected to physical torture during the last two years.

"This community is vulnerable without legal protections and is at a greater risk of violence and sexual abuse", she added.

"We also want to be treated with dignity," she said.

The protesting transgender demanded that the government to take notice of the issues facing by the transgender community.