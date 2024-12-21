Transgender Poisoned To Death, Accused Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2024 | 09:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) A transgender was reportedly poisoned to death in the area of City Tandlianwala police station.
A police spokesman said here on Saturday that one Naeem, a resident of Tandlianwala called a transgender Abdur Rehman alias Pari of Chak No. 421-GB and allegedly served toxic liquor to him.
As a result, transgender's condition worsened and he died before getting any medical assistance.
Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil directed SP Saddar Division to probe the matter and submit a report.
Therefore, a special team was formed which conducted raid and arrested accused Naeem while further investigation was under progress, he added.
