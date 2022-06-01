Transgender protection bill submitted

Chairperson of a committee of Parliamentary Women Caucus on Transgender, Asiya Khattak and Ayesha Naeem Wednesday submitted a draft bill for protection of right and welfare of transgender community in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Secretariat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Chairperson of a committee of Parliamentary Women Caucus on Transgender, Asiya Khattak and Ayesha Naeem Wednesday submitted a draft bill for protection of right and welfare of transgender community in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Secretariat.

Asiya Khattak said that the draft bill gave the right to keep the identities of transgender as per their wishes, adding that registered as X-gender with NADRA the transgender would be able to avail government benefits.

According to the bill, she said"The government will be responsible to provide financial support to transgenders and can apply for driving license on x-gender CNIC to be issued by NADRA to them."