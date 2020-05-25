UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Transgender Rights Activist Demands Shelter Home

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 03:00 PM

Transgender rights activist demands shelter home

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Transgender Rights activist, Nayab Ali has demanded establishement of shelter homes for the transgender community.

She also asked the government to issue financial loan and start housing and welfare schemes to provide solace to the transgender community.

In Pakistan only 10,402 transgender were registered in the 2017 census, whereas the actual number of the community could be much higher, she told APP.

  For job quota, the law have not been notified, she said adding, one transgender Aisha Mughal is workig in Ministry of Human Rights on the pay role of United Nations Development Programme, while one each in PakistanBaitu-ul-Mal and Benazir Income Support Program on daily wages.

She said Pakistan has been particularly progressive regarding the recognition of transgender with the passing of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2018, hoping that it would be fully implemented soon to protect their rights and have a respectable place in society.

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan Job 2017 2018 Undp Government

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 May 2020

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits security and service de ..

17 hours ago

SDTPS inaugurates Khorfakkan Monument

18 hours ago

US reports 1,127 coronavirus deaths, fatalities up ..

19 hours ago

Russia reports 8,599 new coronavirus cases, a reco ..

20 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.