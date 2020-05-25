Transgender rights activist demands shelter home

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Transgender Rights activist, Nayab Ali has demanded establishement of shelter homes for the transgender community.

She also asked the government to issue financial loan and start housing and welfare schemes to provide solace to the transgender community.

In Pakistan only 10,402 transgender were registered in the 2017 census, whereas the actual number of the community could be much higher, she told APP.

For job quota, the law have not been notified, she said adding, one transgender Aisha Mughal is workig in Ministry of Human Rights on the pay role of United Nations Development Programme, while one each in PakistanBaitu-ul-Mal and Benazir Income Support Program on daily wages.

She said Pakistan has been particularly progressive regarding the recognition of transgender with the passing of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2018, hoping that it would be fully implemented soon to protect their rights and have a respectable place in society.