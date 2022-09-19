UrduPoint.com

Transgender Rights Bill Should Be Forwarded To CII For Review: Ashrafi

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2022 | 08:34 PM

Transgender rights bill should be forwarded to CII for review: Ashrafi

Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Monday said the Transgender Rights Bill 2018 should be forwarded to the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) for review

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Monday said the Transgender Rights Bill 2018 should be forwarded to the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) for review.

In an exclusive talk with APP, Ashrafi who is also the Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council said all religious organizations had apprehensions on the certain provisions of this bill and they should be addressed by taking the CII on board as per existing mechanism.

He said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl's Senator Maulna Atta-ur-Rehman, Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Mushtaq Ahmed and others had expressed their reservations on the bill.

He was of the view that the best way to deal with issue was to send the aforesaid bill to the CII and it would present its recommendations to remove the clauses which were in contradiction to the Shariah.

The CII Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz, in a statement, declared that the bill in question was discussed in the council's meeting on January 17, 2018 and after detailed consultations with the transgender community, National Database and Registration Authority, civil societies and legal and Shariah experts, it came to the conclusion that several provisions of the bill were illegal as well as insufficient to protect the rights of the transgender community.

He lamented that the shortcomings identified by the council in its recommendations were not addressed before the passage of bill.

He proposed that it was essential to bring such comprehensive amendments in the law which includes Shariah provisions, reflection of the Constitution, and understanding of the real problems of transgender community.

It was pertinent to mention here that Senator Mushtaq Ahmed has filed a petition in the Federal Shariat Court against the Transgender Rights Bill 2018, claiming it is in contradiction with the Islamic principles of heredity and it would cause complications in the Islamic heredity rules.

Related Topics

Pakistan Middle East January 2018 All Best CII Court

Recent Stories

Russia Stays Committed to Open Borders Principle f ..

Russia Stays Committed to Open Borders Principle for All Residents of Latvia - E ..

1 minute ago
 Punjab govt failed to address issues of masses: At ..

Punjab govt failed to address issues of masses: Attaullah Tarar

1 minute ago
 Albayrak donates 1,000 tarpaulins for Sohbatpur fl ..

Albayrak donates 1,000 tarpaulins for Sohbatpur flood affectees

1 minute ago
 KP CM, cabinet members to appear before district m ..

KP CM, cabinet members to appear before district monitoring officer

4 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Canadian Ambassad ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Canadian Ambassador to Issue Demarche

4 minutes ago
 Girl killed with sharp-edged weapon

Girl killed with sharp-edged weapon

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.