Transgender Rights: CII Terms 'self-perceived Identity' Un-Islamic

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2023 | 08:16 PM

The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman on Wednesday after reviewing the Transgender Persons (Rights of Protection) Rules in detail termed the 'self-perceived Identity' un-Islamic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman on Wednesday after reviewing the Transgender Persons (Rights of Protection) Rules in detail termed the 'self-perceived Identity' un-Islamic.

Addressing a press conference after taking the sense of all stakeholders in a two-day meeting held here, he said these rules were framed in continuation of the Transgender Act and contained several provisions and clauses which were not compatible with Shariah.

The council expressed concerns over the social and legal problems faced by intersex and transgender persons and said the protection and provision of basic human rights of intersex and transgender persons should be ensured, he added.

Dr Qibla informed that during the meeting, the council also examined the amendment bills presented by Senator Mohsin Aziz, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed and Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari and suggested amendments to them.

It is worth mentioning here that apart from the council members and other renowned religious scholars and leaders, representatives of the transgender community, doctors, legal and social experts, civil society organizations, the National Database and Registration Authority and Ministry of Human Rights also participated in the meeting in a bid to review all aspects of the issues pertaining to the intersex and transgender community.

Meanwhile, the council members passed a resolution in connection with the International Day to Combat Islamophobia and hailed the decision of the United Nations to celebrate it on March 15 annually as a commendable initiative.

The council hoped that continuous, integrated and comprehensive measures would yield positive results in this context.

It hoped that certain elements in the west and some other countries of the world were engaged in nefarious designs to create an atmosphere of fear and hatred towards islam and Muslims, due to which there were serious threats to the peace of the world.

It emphasized all countries and international civil society organizations to work for peace, tolerance and human relations in the world.

The council also expressed its willingness to be part of any struggle against Islamophobia and assured that it would play its best role in a bid to create an environment of peace and harmony so that the creatures of Allah Almighty could live a life of contentment and peace.

