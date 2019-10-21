UrduPoint.com
Transgender Rights Fully Protected: Police

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 10:05 PM

Transgender rights fully protected: Police

City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Faisal Rana directed police to enforce law for protection of the transgenders' rights and assured the that the transgenders would get the respect at police stations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Faisal Rana directed police to enforce law for protection of the transgenders' rights and assured the that the transgenders would get the respect at police stations.

Ayesha, the transgender, Adviser to the Ministry of Human Rights called on CPO at his office.

The CPO made it clear that police offices, those who inflict torture, of any kind, on the transgenders will be taken into custody and sent to jail.

Rana said that, though the law protects the rights of the transgenders in the same way it protects those of the other social circles, but in our society, criminals through proper planning, usually put the transgenders under the inferiority complex in order to impose their superiority over the society. The CPO said that, Rawalpindi police has clear directions to immediately arrest the accused persons who torture the transgenders in any way.

