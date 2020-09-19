UrduPoint.com
Transgender Rights Protection Act 2020 In Punjab To Be Tabled Soon

Sat 19th September 2020 | 05:40 PM

Transgender Rights Protection act 2020 in Punjab to be tabled soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab government in collaboration with Human Rights and Minorities Department would table draft of the Transgender Rights Protection Act Punjab 2020 soon.

This was informed by Focal Persons of Transgender Community Neeli Rana and Zanaya Chaudhary who met with the Provincial Minister of Human Rights. They said the minister promised to boost up this legislative process and to take special measures for the social protection of Transgender Community in Punjab.

In this regard Human Rights and Minorities Affairs departments organized two meetings, First meeting was held to discuss basic issues pertaining to the transgender community, said in a Press Release issued here on Saturday.

The 2nd meeting of a technical group was held to review the draft of the transgender rights protection act. On this occasion, Nayyab Ali a transgender Rights activist has provided technical support for community input and for setting up a basic legislative framework.

After the finalization of the draft act, province wise consultations will be organized to take the input from grass root level involving all stakeholders.

More Stories From Pakistan

