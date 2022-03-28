UrduPoint.com

Transgender Shot Dead, Another Injured In Mardan

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2022 | 02:03 PM

Transgender shot dead, another injured in Mardan

A transgender was killed while another sustained bullet injury when unknown assailants, riding a motorbike fired at them near Museum in Charsadda Chowk, Mardan district on Monda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :A transgender was killed while another sustained bullet injury when unknown assailants, riding a motorbike fired at them near Museum in Charsadda Chowk, Mardan district on Monday.

Police said the injured transgender named Salman alias Wara told Saddar police in his report that he along with his friends including Sadiq alias Coconut and others, were coming from Mangah area of Charsadda after attending a wedding party when unknown assailants riding a motorbike started firing on them.

As a result of firing, he said his friend Sadiq alias Coconut, resident of Rahimabad Swat was killed on the spot while he sustained bullet injuries. He said the attackers managed to flee the scene after committing the crime.

It is worth mentioning that it was the third incident of violence against transgender in one week in Mardan district.

