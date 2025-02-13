Open Menu

Transgender Shot Dead In Charsadda

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2025 | 02:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) A transgender was shot dead by unknown assailants in Charsadda district, police informed on Thursday.

Police said unidentified assailants opened fire in the jurisdiction of City Police Station in Tehsil Bazaar, Charsadda, killing a transgender.

The transgender, identified as Gorgora, who was inside his room died instantly.

Following the incident, the police took the body into custody and transferred it to DHQ Hospital for post-mortem examination.

City Police have registered a case against an unknown accused and started an investigation.

APP/vak

