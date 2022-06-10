UrduPoint.com

Transgender Shot Dead In DI Khan

Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Transgender shot dead in DI Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :A 20-year-old transgender was shot dead allegedly by his friend in Dera Ismail Khan district, police informed on Friday.

Police said the body of a transgender, named Sheeza was found from his house, the victim was shot in the chest.

Police said some of the witnesses informed that a friend of the transgender named Rashid was involved in the murder who escaped the area after killing the transgender.

Police further informed that raids were being conducted to arrest the accused who was an employee at District Headquarters Hospital, D I Khan.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Rashid Dera Ismail Khan I Khan From Employment

Recent Stories

PM announces to provide solar panels to domestic c ..

PM announces to provide solar panels to domestic consumers

52 minutes ago
 WB expresses desire to work with Pakistan on women ..

WB expresses desire to work with Pakistan on women empowerment

2 hours ago
 Imam-ul-Haq talks about batting, passion and strat ..

Imam-ul-Haq talks about batting, passion and strategy

3 hours ago
 Azadi March: ATC issues non-bailable arrest warran ..

Azadi March: ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants of Yasmin Rashid, Shafqat M ..

3 hours ago
 Govt will present budget for next fiscal year 2022 ..

Govt will present budget for next fiscal year 2022-23 today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.