Transgender shot dead in DI Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :A 20-year-old transgender was shot dead allegedly by his friend in Dera Ismail Khan district, police informed on Friday.

Police said the body of a transgender, named Sheeza was found from his house, the victim was shot in the chest.

Police said some of the witnesses informed that a friend of the transgender named Rashid was involved in the murder who escaped the area after killing the transgender.

Police further informed that raids were being conducted to arrest the accused who was an employee at District Headquarters Hospital, D I Khan.