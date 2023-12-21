Transgender submits nomination papers for general elections

For the first time in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sobia Khan, a transgender from Peshawar, on Thursday has submitted nomination papers to participate in the upcoming general elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) For the first time in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sobia Khan, a transgender from Peshawar, on Thursday has submitted nomination papers to participate in the upcoming general elections.

Sobia Khan has filed nomination papers for the provincial assembly seat from constituency PK-81.

Running her campaign as an independent candidate, Sobia Khan expressed her heartfelt desire to champion the rights of the transgender community, women and children if she secured victory in the elections.

Talking to media after filing nomination paper, Sobia Khan said she is determined to be an advocate for transgenders' rights, challenging societal perceptions that undermine their potential contributions to the welfare of society.

Her election campaign strategy includes an extensive door-to-door outreach in the constituency, aiming to garner support not only from men but also from women in the area

Possessing a Bachelor's degree, Sobia Khan holds the distinction of being the first transgender broadcaster in the province.