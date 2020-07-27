Transgender to be helped to possible extent: Rabia Basri

MPA Rabia Basri has said that the Government stands with transgender community in this hour of need and this unaided portion of our population would be helped to the possible extent

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :MPA Rabia Basri has said that the Government stands with transgender community in this hour of need and this unaided portion of our population would be helped to the possible extent.

She said this while distributing relief goods among transgender community here on Monday.

"With the grace of Allah Almighty,efforts will continue to provide relief to this special community and they will not be left alone,"she said.

She urged upon well off people and politicians to add their share in providing relief to transgender community in this hour of need.

She said any of transgender could come to her home for assistance adding she would provide help to them as much she could be able to afford.

The coronavirus has paralyzed the life and people have been confined to homes she said adding in such circumstances we have help others especially the neglected portion of our society like transgender.

She added the nation was effectively fighting coronavirus and we have defeated this pandemic to a great extent adding the virus would soon be eliminated from our soil, Insha Allah.