UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Transgender To Be Helped To Possible Extent: Rabia Basri

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 02:40 PM

Transgender to be helped to possible extent: Rabia Basri

MPA Rabia Basri has said that the Government stands with transgender community in this hour of need and this unaided portion of our population would be helped to the possible extent

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :MPA Rabia Basri has said that the Government stands with transgender community in this hour of need and this unaided portion of our population would be helped to the possible extent.

She said this while distributing relief goods among transgender community here on Monday.

"With the grace of Allah Almighty,efforts will continue to provide relief to this special community and they will not be left alone,"she said.

She urged upon well off people and politicians to add their share in providing relief to transgender community in this hour of need.

She said any of transgender could come to her home for assistance adding she would provide help to them as much she could be able to afford.

The coronavirus has paralyzed the life and people have been confined to homes she said adding in such circumstances we have help others especially the neglected portion of our society like transgender.

She added the nation was effectively fighting coronavirus and we have defeated this pandemic to a great extent adding the virus would soon be eliminated from our soil, Insha Allah.

Related Topics

From Government Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FM says govt committed to eradicate corruption fro ..

11 minutes ago

TECNO is Offering Amazing Discount Offers in Celeb ..

29 minutes ago

Ukrainian Fact-Checking Group Hired by Facebook Ac ..

24 seconds ago

Dubai Sports Council meets key stakeholders to dis ..

31 minutes ago

Chinese researchers develop new instrument to trac ..

25 seconds ago

Levels of Suspicion-Less Stop and Search in London ..

27 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.