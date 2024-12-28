Transgender To Get Training On Skill Development, Digital Marketing
Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2024 | 08:07 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Krafters, a tech based platform engaged in business establishment and business development services for home based workers and SMEs, has decided to extend its outreach to highly marginalized transgender community by offering them training on skill development and digital marketing.
The decision emerged from a meeting between Syed Zahid Ali Shah, CEO of Krafters, and Katrina, a transgender rights activist and head of the vocational institute REST (Rehabilitation, Education, Skill Development, Training Awareness).
According to a press release issued here, Krafters has committed to providing equal opportunities for the transgender community to learn various skills, including embroidery, stitching, beautician training, and cooking.
These individuals will also be trained in e-commerce to enable them to continue and expand their businesses as home-based workers.
During the meeting, both parties agreed to formalize their collaboration by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).
This agreement will pave the way for launching skill-training programs specifically designed for the transgender community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Katrina was requested to share data of community members to facilitate their inclusion in Krafters’ app, developed under the Pakistan Innovation Fund (PIF), supports digital financial inclusion for home-based workers and SMEs.
Krafters has already developed a network of over 9,000 artisans, focusing on enhancing the development of micro, small, and medium enterprises.
By including transgender artisans in this network, the community will benefit from business establishment and development support, financial inclusion, and connections with key players in the business value chain.
CEO Zahid Ali Shah emphasized the importance of linking skilled transgender individuals with relevant stakeholders for product production and marketing.
He highlighted that Krafters’ initiative aims to integrate the transgender community into productive activities, offering them an opportunity to earn a dignified livelihood.
“This program seeks to empower a highly marginalized and vulnerable segment of society by providing training in modern e-commerce and digital marketing,” Zahid noted.
He added that the initiative underscores Krafters’ commitment to fostering inclusivity and equal opportunities.
By addressing economic challenges and promoting skill development, this initiative aspires to transform the lives of transgender individuals, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to society.
