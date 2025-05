Transgender Wafa killed, driver injured in Malakand shooting

A transgender was shot dead while the driver was critically injured when assailants fired at a car in Badraga area of Malakand’s Dargai tehsil, police informed on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) A transgender was shot dead while the driver was critically injured when assailants fired at a car in Badraga area of Malakand’s Dargai tehsil, police informed on Monday.

The victim, identified as Shahab alias Wafa, was returning from a party when unidentified armed assailants opened fire near Badraga.

Wafa, a resident of Taro Jabba, died on the spot after receiving a fatal bullet shot. The driver of the vehicle, Naveed, sustained serious injuries in the attack.

Levies officials, have registered an FIR and launched an investigation to apprehend the suspects involved in the shooting.