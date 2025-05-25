Transgender Wafa Killed In Harichand; Leader Calls For Protection
Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2025 | 07:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) A 28-year-old transgender, Shahab, also known as Wafa, from Taro Jabba, was tragically shot dead in Harichand area of Charsadda district on Saturday night following an attempted abduction. His driver was critically injured in the incident.
District Charsadda police informed on Sunday that Wafa was returning from a wedding ceremony in Badragh area of Harichand when a man identified as Shaukat and an unknown accomplice, attempted to abduct him at the gate of wedding venue.
When a drive of the car accelerated vehicle to escape, the assailants opened fire indiscriminately.
Wafa sustained a fatal bullet wound to the head and died at spot, while his driver, Naveed, was critical injured.
Police team reached to spot and shifted both to hospital. Police have initiated legal action against Shaukat and unidentified individuals named in the report.
Transgender community leader Farzana Jan expressed profound sorrow over the killing, highlighting ongoing targeting of transgender individuals.
She urged the government and human rights organizations to provide protection to community and demanded swift arrest and prosecution of killers.
