Transgender Wounded In Armed Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2023 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Some unknown assailants on Friday injured a transgender with a gun shot in jurisdiction of Faqirabad police station, said the police.

As soon as the information was received, the local police immediately arrived at the scene, collected important evidence and rushed the injured transgender identified as Tahir alias Kaljay resident of Mardan to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) where his condition was stated stable.

In order to track down the accused involved in the incident, the CCTV footage installed in the surrounding area was obtained and a police team had started search of the culprits.

On the basis of the medical report of the injured transgender the police registered a case of attempted murder against unknown accused in Faqirabad police station.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of LRH said that a major operation of the injured transgender was carried out by doctors and later shifted to a separate chamber as per the desire of the injured.

