Transgenders are part of our society, police to ensure to protect their rights: DIG Hazara

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Transgenders are the part of our society, police would ensure the protection of their rights, this expressed by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police Hazra division Mirvais Niaz while speaking at an awareness workshop for trans genders rights and fortification of children smuggling organized by the Vision Pakistan NGO at Abbottabad police lines.

He further said that to increase the professional capabilities of Hazara police would conduct more workshops and seminars, trans genders are part of our society and police would ensure the protection of their rights.

The DIG stated that the objective of the seminar was to aware police officers of the rights of the transgender during the investigation on the police station level and to resolve their issues those are facing in society.

Mirvais Niaz said that police officers must know about the heinous crime of kidnapping and smuggling of children, the awareness workshop about both issues would increase the capabilities of police officers and I am sure they would pass this information to their juniors and subordinates.

In the workshop District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Zahoor Babar Afridi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vision Pakistan Tahir Ali Khilji, SP Investigation Ishtiaq Khan and others have participated following the Coronavirus SOPs.