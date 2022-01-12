UrduPoint.com

Transgenders Call For Implementation Of Their Right Act

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2022 | 12:31 PM

Transgenders community on Wednesday demanded implementation of transgender rights act. The act aims to provide security and inclusion in society with dignity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Transgenders community on Wednesday demanded implementation of transgender rights act. The act aims to provide security and inclusion in society with dignity .

Talking to APP, an expert of Transgender law Nayab Ali said that around 76 transgenders were killed and they should be provided justice.

She added that the only support for transgender community is to provide by their peers. In the absence of medical care that is sensitive to their needs, relief usually comes from community members looking after them using traditional methods and wisdom.

