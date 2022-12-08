UrduPoint.com

Transgenders Community Demands Implementation Of Transgenders' Rights Act

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2022 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Transgenders community on Thursday demanded for implementation of Transgenders' Rights Act for ensuring security and their inclusion in society with dignity.

 Talking to APP, an expert of Transgender law Nayab Ali said that the only support for transgender people in Pakistan was provided by their peers.

In the absence of medical care that is sensitive to their needs, the relief usually comes from the community members looking after them using traditional methods and wisdom, she said.

She added that an inclusive transgender policy allowed individuals to take part as their self-determined gender and they were assigned at birth.

She further added that Transgender participation had proved non-controversial with women's groups and some people were saying transgender should be banned from female categories.

