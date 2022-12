ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Transgenders community onThursday demanded for implementation ofTransgenders'Rights Act for ensuring security andtheir inclusionin society with dignity.

Talking to APP, an expert ofTransgenderlaw Nayab Ali said that the only support fortransgenderpeople in Pakistan was provided by their peers.

In the absence of medical care that is sensitive to their needs, the relief usually comes from the community members looking after them using traditional methods and wisdom, she said.

She added that an inclusive transgender policy allowed individuals to take part as their self-determined gender and they were assigned at birth.

She further added that Transgender participation had proved non-controversial with women's groups and some people were saying transgender should be banned from female categories.