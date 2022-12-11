UrduPoint.com

Transgenders Community Demands Implementation Of  Transgenders' Rights Act

Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2022 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Transgenders community has demanded the authority concerned for the implementation of the Transgenders' Rights Act for ensuring security and their inclusion in society with dignity.

Talking to APP, an expert on Transgender law Nayab Ali said that the only support for transgender people in Pakistan was provided by their peers.

In the absence of medical care that is sensitive to their needs, the relief usually comes from the community members looking after them using traditional methods and wisdom, she said.

She added that an inclusive transgender policy allowed individuals to take part as their self-determined gender and they were assigned at birth.

She further added that Transgender participation had proved non-controversial with women's groups and some people were saying transgender should be banned from female categories.

