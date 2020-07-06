UrduPoint.com
Transgender's Complaint Against Family Resolved Amicably

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 09:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :A transgender Monday complained to Tahaffuz Transgender Reporting Centre about his family's negative attitudes towards her as she was being deprived of her legal rights and subjected to gender discrimination.

On receiving the complaint, victim support officer Sharif called the family and briefed about the legal rights of a transgender as provided in the Transgenders Protection Act 2018.

The officer not only counseled the family but also convinced it to accept the legal rights of the transgender.

The family agreed with the victim support officer and gave a statement in black and white that they would abide by the law of the land and would honor the rights of the transgender.

The transgender and her family thanked the Rawalpindi police for establishing a centre for safeguarding the legal rights of the transgenders community.

