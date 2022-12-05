UrduPoint.com

Transgenders Declared Eligible For Rs. 7,000 Quarterly Cash Assistance Under Benazir Kafalat Programme: Kundi

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2022 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety (PA&SS) Faisal Karim Kundi in a video message on Monday said that the government for the very first time included the transgender community as beneficiaries of Benazir Kafalat Programme, making them eligible for quarterly cash assistance of Rs 7,000.

He urged the transgender community to get themselves registered in their CNIC as transgenders and file their cases in the nearest tehsil office of the BISP to get benefit from this facility.

He also advised already registered transgenders that if they were not getting cash assistance under Benazir Kafalat Programme, they should immediately file an appeal with their relevant BISP Tehsil office so that their package can be released at the earliest.

He reiterated that only NADRA-registered transgenders who were eligible in all respects for entitlement of Rs. 7,000 cash assistance after verification of their data and eligibility.

Kundi encouraged the transgenders to visit the nearest BISP Tehsil office or call helpline at 0800477 in case of any difficulty in the registration process or any other query.

